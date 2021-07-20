Parisi Speed School Opens in Parsippany

PARSIPPANY — You may see people moving a little quicker around Parsippany in the coming weeks with the opening of Parisi Speed School’s newest location. Parisi Speed School of Morris-Parsippany is located at 33 Baldwin Road inside the Parsippany PAL.

This location is the latest franchise in the Parisi Network and they are opening their doors for the first time in the Police Athletic League of Parsippany.

“I have always had a huge passion for fitness, coaching, and helping athletes reach their goals. Now I get to do that every day,” said the Program Director, Luis Silva.

What’s different about Parisi, is that it focuses on building an athlete’s athletic foundation, speed, agility & strength, instead of just the skills for a particular sport. Programming is designed to improve the overall skill level of athletes between the ages of 7-22+ so that no matter what sport they play, they can see improvement and increased results on the field.

Their proprietary methodology, the Parisi Youth Training System, has programs designed to work with athletes of various skills and abilities, starting with the Parisi Evaluation. During the evaluation, the athlete is taught Parisi’s signature Active Dynamic Warm-Up, they’re examined during their Running Analysis procedure, and tested in a battery of physical speed and strength movements. After the evaluation is complete, their Performance Coach reviews the results and selects the appropriate program for the athlete.

Some of the world’s best athletes benefited from the Parisi Youth Training System, including Chris Long, former No. 2 overall draft pick in the 2008 NFL Draft and two time Super Bowl Champ, as well as Tobin Heath, midfielder for the US Women’s National Soccer Team and two-time World Cup winner and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist.

“Whether a child wants to make a team, or just get in shape, Parisi has a program that will help them achieve their goals and increase confidence on and off the field.”

About Parisi Speed School of Morris – Parsippany :

Parisi Speed School of Morris – Parsippany is located in The Police Athletic League at 33 Baldwin Road, Parsippany. For more information about programs and classes, please visit www.parisimorris.com or call (973) 539-2000.

About Parisi Speed School

Founded in 1992 by CEO Bill Parisi, our mission is to strive to be the industry leader in performance enhancement and continue to deliver a positive training experience that improves the speed of movement and strength in character regardless of ability or economic status. Over the past 25+ years, Parisi Speed School has grown to over 100 locations in 35 states and has trained more than 1 million athletes. For more information on joining a Parisi Speed School or owning your own franchise visit www.parisischool.com.

