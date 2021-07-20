Morris County Honors JBWS on 45th Anniversary

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County honored JBWS for 45 years of service in combating domestic violence and aiding survivors of abuse during an anniversary dinner hosted by the organization in Florham Park.

JBWS, founded in 1976 as a hotline by a small group of domestic violence survivors, has since expanded its services to shelter and assist all people dealing with domestic violence. The organization works to protect and empower its clients as well as to rehabilitate family members, advocate for social change to prevent partner violence, and educate the public about domestic violence and its consequences.

Morris County Commissioner Tayfun Selen, a liaison to Human Services operations in the county, presented a resolution on behalf of the entire Morris County Board of County Commissioners. It declared that “JBWS be recognized and commended for its 45 years of outstanding service to the community and that all residents support those working diligently to end violence in our lives.”

State Sen. Anthony Bucco and Assemblywoman Aura Dunn, both of the 25th Legislative District, also presented honors to JBWS at the event held in the Park Avenue Club.

The Morris County resolution noted that, after the hotline calls increased in 1976, the need to help people find safety became more urgent following the tragic murders of two people who had reached out to the organization for help. The Morris County community responded by raising funds to open the Jersey Battered Women’s Shelter in 1978. The organization later became known simply as the JBWS as its mission expanded beyond a hotline, safe house, and counseling services.

Today, JBWS has more than 200 volunteers and provides transitional living arrangements, support for children and adolescents, and provides batterers’ intervention services. It also provides housing assistance, school-based teen dating abuse prevention programs, professional training, and a multi-discipline family justice center.

More than 113,000 families have been sheltered or counseled by JBWS and 487,000 teens and adults have been educated about domestic violence.