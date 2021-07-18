CCM Builds Upon Its Mission as the Community’s College

MORRIS COUNTY — Coming through the other side of the pandemic, the County College of Morris is poised to continue changing lives and strengthening communities with more momentum than ever. As the community’s college, CCM’s strong student success rates and innovative career-focused programs provide pathways for anyone aspiring to secure a better future and be part of something exceptional.

CCM’s advances in becoming a comprehensive community college have not gone unnoticed. This year alone, CCM gained several new rankings, including:

Placing in the top 1.8% of community colleges in the nation

Academic Influence



#1 in New Jersey for Associate Degrees

Intelligent.com



#1 in Alumni Salaries in New Jersey for the fourth year in a row

Payscale.com



#1 Choice for Online Business Associate Degree in New Jersey

Business Degree Central



#5 Business School in New Jersey

Business Degree Central

The college’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion similarly is evidenced by the increase in the number of scholarships and other aid it awards – now totaling more than $20 million a year, allowing students to graduate with minimum to zero debt. The CCM Foundation also created an emergency fund for students needing money for unanticipated expenses. In addition, CCM obtained grant funding to help students to pay for childcare. The college also operates on-campus food pantries in partnership with nourish.NJ.

“I love the mission of community colleges. We were built for impact by ensuring life-changing opportunities for members of our communities,” says Dr. Anthony J. Iacono, president of CCM. “We change lives and strengthen communities in ways that have a profound impact on our social, cultural, and economic systems. CCM takes great pride in serving individuals from all backgrounds with various needs and interests while being central to helping make Morris County a great place to live, work and play.”

Throughout the pandemic, CCM continued to focus on becoming a comprehensive school that provides clear pathways for all students to pursue their dreams. CCM’s pathways include helping learners who seek an associate degree, preparing those who desire to earn a bachelor’s degree, and providing certificates and other industry-recognized credentials to gain a well-paying and rewarding career.

Partnering with industry and community leaders and listening to their needs has been a major focus at CCM. The result has led to new programs including paramedic science, built in partnership with Atlantic Health System. Since 2016, CCM has launched 16 new programs, 132 new classes, and dozens of new certificates. With a $4 million USDOL grant, CCM has launched an expansive Advanced Manufacturing Apprenticeship program that leads to rewarding careers throughout the region. These apprenticeships are developed with industry professionals and offered in CCM’s new regional Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Center. Over the past year, apprenticeship programs were also developed to train certified nurse aids and pharmacy technicians. CCM also launched a paralegal program and a data analytics certificate that can be completed in eight months. The college is also preparing to offer a packaging design program. In addition, CCM launched its Dover College Promise program to provide middle and high school students with free afterschool tutoring and mentoring, along with scholarships to attend CCM upon graduation. This initiative will be expanded throughout Morris County to provide maximum opportunities for community members.

“Ensuring all members of the community have access to a great education that leads to rewarding careers and fulfilling life is our mission. Increasing diversity and advancing equitable practices is now the cornerstone of CCM and it is upon this foundation that we build our next, and, I believe, most powerful chapter in our college’s history,” says Iacono. “We are the college for the community, the whole community. We have a seat for everyone with a dream. Our goal is helping you to achieve yours.”

To learn more about all CCM has to offer, visit www.ccm.edu/. You also can follow the college on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.