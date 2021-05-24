Jersey 1st Partners with Backpacks for Life to Support Veterans in Need

MORRIS COUNTY — In honor of Veteran’s Appreciation Month, Jersey 1st has partnered with Backpacks for Life to host a “virtual” supplies drive for veterans in need. “We are thrilled to support the mission of Backpacks for life and help Veterans as they transition from military life to civilian life. We learned about the difficulties that veterans face today- and especially throughout the pandemic from Backpacks for life Founders Alexa Modero and Brett D’Alessandro when they joined us Jersey 1st TV and shared their mission. We are honored to help our veterans- one backpack at a time” said Rosemary Becchi, President and Founder of Jersey 1st.

See the full Jersey 1st / Backpacks for life interview by clicking here.

Backpack For Life’s Mission is to provide unique and personalized support to homeless and at-risk veterans currently struggling to reintegrate into civilian life. Whether it’s supplying a backpack filled with daily essentials or providing guidance through their mentorship program, there is nothing they won’t do for our veterans, military spouses, and family members.

The supplies drive will run through the end of May. All goods ordered online will be delivered to Backpacks For Life after the drive ends.

Jersey 1st is a non-profit committed to identifying, educating, and advocating for economic and social policies that put the interests of New Jersey families and businesses first.

For more information on Backpacks for Life click here.

Click here to donate to the drive click here.