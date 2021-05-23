Pacific Outdoor Advertising Proposes 60 Foot Billboard on Littleton Road

PARSIPPANY — Powdermill Towing and Pacific Outdoor Advertising are proposing a two-sided, lighted, 60-foot-high billboard on the premises of Powdermill Towing, 299 Littleton Road. The billboard is for the purpose of advertising on Route 80.

The proposed billboard, 60 feet high, will tower over 333 Littleton Road and is absolutely out of proportion with the surrounding neighborhood.

Hearing for this proposal is scheduled for June 23 at the Board of Adjustment meeting.

The hearing is a legal proceeding: Protests and comments will not be heard until the entire case is presented.

You can ask questions, but not make statements until all testimony is heard.

The seven Board of Adjustment members are citizen volunteers who are appointed by the Town Council. They are sensitive to neighborhood opposition. If you oppose this, it is important to make your opinions known at the hearing. The proposal needs three variances. Variances allow a property owner to violate zoning specified in the town Master Plan. (In other words, off-premise signs like this are not allowed in the zone of Powdermill Towing Property.) The variances are for height (35 feet allowed, 60 feet proposed), use (off-premise sign), and for two principal uses of a property.

Five Board members must vote in favor of this to pass.

Need more information? Contact Julia and Robert Peterson at jrplivben@optonline.net; View plans at the Zoning Office (for appointment contact NJolie@parsippany.net). Express your opinion to Town Council representatives and candidates.

A log-in to the meeting will be posted at a later date on this story.

