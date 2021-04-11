Annual Fire Hydrant Inspection and Flushing to Commence

PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany Troy-Hills has scheduled a township-wide hydrant inspection program.

Starting Sunday, April 18, the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills Water Department will begin its annual Hydrant Inspection and Flushing Program.

Crews will commence during the overnight hours and conclude each day at 6:00 a.m. The program is expected to run until May 21. This program is essential to maintaining the water system which involves us systematically opening fire hydrants to increase water flows, therefore allowing us to flush any minerals and deposits from the water mains.

While flushing the system won’t interrupt water service, residents may notice a temporary drop in your water pressure or discolored water. This is normal and is not a health hazard. If this occurs, simply let your cold water tap run until it is clear. Check for discolored water before using the washing machine or dishwasher. If water pressure or water volume seems low after flushing has been completed, check your faucet screens for trapped particles.

If residents have any specific questions about the hydrant flushing in your area you may contact the Water Department at (973) 263-7099 Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Comments

Comments