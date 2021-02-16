Nicola J “Nick” Bevacqua Jr., passed away

MOUNTAIN LAKES — Nicola J. “Nick” Bevacqua, Jr.,92, of Mountain Lakes, passed away on February 14, 2021, at St. Clare’s Hospital in Denville. Nick was born and raised in Boonton and settled in Mountain Lakes 28 years ago.

Nick was the proprietor of the Reservoir Tavern in Parsippany. Nick proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and was awarded the Purple Heart. He was a member of the Parsippany Fire Department District 6, the Boonton Knights of Columbus, and the American Legion. Nick was also an usher at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church.

Visiting will be held on Friday, February 19, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Dangler Lewis and Carey Funeral Home, 312 West Main Street, Boonton.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 910 Birch Street, Boonton.

Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Nicola’s name to the Parkinson Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, NY, NY 10018. Letters of condolence may be posted by clicking here.

Nick is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years Mary Ann (nee Zangara) Bevacqua; his loving children Marie Osborne and David, Nicola Bevacqua, Connie Armenti and Gary, Joseph Bevacqua and Dianne; 14 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; siblings Frank Bevacqua and Louise DiCarlo. Nick was predeceased by his sisters Rose Leone and Adeline Sabatino.

During the COVID 19 pandemic, all persons entering the Funeral Home or Church will be required to wear a face mask or face covering throughout their stay. Likewise, all social distancing rules must be adhered to. Gathering in groups should not happen. A continued flow throughout the facility will aid in keeping us all safe, with everyone having an opportunity to pay their respects.

