Multiple Individuals Tested Positive for COVID-19 at Central Middle School

PARSIPPANY — Multiple individuals at Central Middle School have tested positive for COVID-19.

Given the NJ Department of Health guidance, and in coordination with local health officials, the district will enact distance learning for all students and staff at Central Middle School, effective Monday, February. 8.

All other schools in the district will operate in their current status. Central Middle School will be closed for on-site instruction for fourteen days and we will follow the remote learning plan from Monday, February 8 through Friday, February 19.

Central Middle School will reopen for in-person learning for staff and students on Monday, February 22.

Beginning on Monday, February 8, a daily chart of positive COVID-19 cases listed by each school will be posted under “Family Resources” and “Staff Resources,” on the Parsippany-Tory Hills Board of Education website. Case numbers listed will represent those reported by parents, staff, or the Department of Health directly to the school district. “

