Snow Continues to Fall; Residents Reporting Over 14 Inches as of 12:30 p.m.

PARSIPPANY — Please be aware that a large snowstorm continues and will last into the evening. Current projections from the US National Weather Service Philadelphia/Mount Holly put Parsippany on the border of the 12-18 inch and 18-24 inch areas of snow.

The most intense part of the winter storm slamming the area is expected Monday afternoon, with gusty winds and up to a foot of snow on the way.

Some Parsippany residents are reporting already over 14” and still coming down at 12:30 p.m.

•Vehicles parked on the roadway during the snowstorm prohibit plows from cleaning the roadway fully and may cause issues for emergency vehicles. Once public roadways become snow-covered, any vehicle left parked on them will be subject to being ticketed and towed. Please use public parking lots if needed.

•Never touch downed utility lines. The possibility exists that those lines are still carrying electrical current and can electrocute you. Report downed power lines to the Police Department AND JCP&L.

•Report power outages directly to JCP&L.

•If a roadway becomes obstructed by a fallen tree or branches, please contact the Parsippany Police Department at Police Non-emergencies: (973) 263-4300, and of course Emergencies: 911.

