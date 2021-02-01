Morris County COVID-19 Vaccination Center and Morris County Testing Center Will Be Closed Tuesday, Feb. 2

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Regional COVID-19 Vaccination Center in Rockaway Township and the Morris County COVID-19 Testing Center at the County College of Morris (CCM) will both be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, February 2, due to inclement weather.

All vaccination appointments scheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday, February 2, at the Regional COVID-19 Vaccination Center at the Rockaway Townsquare Mall are rescheduled for Thursday, February 4, and individuals will be able to receive their vaccinations at the same time as their original Tuesday appointment.

All vaccination appointments that were canceled for today, Monday, February 1, have been rescheduled for Wednesday, February 3, at the same time as their original Monday appointment.

Everyone who had an appointment for a COVID-19 test that was canceled today, Monday, and tomorrow, Tuesday, at the testing center at CCM is urged to reschedule an appointment by clicking here.

Comments

Comments