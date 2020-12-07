Purple Paint donates to Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany

PARSIPPANY — Purple Paint donated $500 to the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany. This donation was made in an ongoing effort by Purple Paint to help and support the community during COVID-19.

Purple Paint was able to raise these funds through online classes under the program Classes 4 A Cause. Young middle and high school students held online classes and 100% of the funds raised were donated to support this cause. They do private tutoring and the classes are still open. Purple Paint requests your help and support. Click here and enroll your children today or make a donation now to support YOUR community.

This movement to help and support our community during this very difficult time in our lives continues. We must come together as a community to really make a difference. Although everyone had thought the need for food was finally slowing down we were wrong. It seems there is another Covid spike and the endless need for food in our community has once again grown. We need YOUR help to provide meals for the young children and families in our community. Please join this movement to help your community by making a donation now by clicking here.

Purple Paint is a registered 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization that works to serve children in need around the world selflessly and with compassion to create a positive impact on society. For more information, please call (551) 216-9855 or click here.

Kiwanis members dedicate more than 6 million volunteer hours and invest more than $100 million in service projects that strengthen communities and serve children every year. Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany ensures that all children have the opportunity to lead healthy, successful lives. They believe that by helping one child, you help the world.

If you are interested in learning about our club you can join via Zoom by clicking here). For more information click here. Our next meeting is Thursday, December 17.