CCM CARES Grant and Other Funding to Pay for College

MORRIS COUNTY — County College of Morris (CCM) has both federal and state grant funds for students to help them stay on track with their higher education.

Federal CARES dollars are available for students, who are currently registered at CCM, to cover a wide range of expenses so they can move forward with a high-quality education. Those dollars can be used by those impacted by the pandemic to cover such expenses as tuition, technology, housing, child care, and more. Those who previously received CARES funds also may apply again due to continued pandemic related hardship. To review eligibility requirements and to apply click here.

Along with those funds, CCM each year awards approximately $26 million in financial aid and scholarships to its students allowing them to pursue a high-quality college education at an affordable price. Included among those funds is the Community College Opportunity Grant, provided by the State of New Jersey, which offers free tuition to eligible students. To find out more about the funding provided through the Office of Financial Aid and CCM Foundation click here.

“Given the amount of money CCM has available to help with a higher education, there has never been a better time to go to college,” said Dr. Bette Simmons, vice president of Student Development and Enrollment Management. “We like to tell students this is not the time for a gap year but a time to take advantage of the funding we have so they can keep moving forward to realize their dreams for a better future.”

CCM is currently enrolling for the 2021 Spring Semester. As with the 2020 Fall Semester, classes in the spring are being held in three formats: hybrid with some on-campus time and the rest online, remote classes with set days and times to log in, and online classes where students can pick the days and times to do their classwork. For more information on the Sprint Semester click here.

Transfer or Gain Employment Upon Graduation

At CCM, students can choose from 100 programs of study. A number of programs, such as those in computer science, engineering, and hospitality, and culinary science, are designed so students can seek employment immediately upon graduation. Numerous others are specifically designed so students can transfer their credits to earn a bachelor’s degree. CCM holds more than 165 agreements with colleges and universities across New Jersey and the nation to simplify the transfer process. A listing of those agreements can be found by clicking here.

