Mt. Pleasant Animal Shelter Announces Steps Towards New, Expanded Animal Welfare Model

MORRIS COUNTY — Mt. Pleasant Animal Shelter, an East Hanover, an animal shelter that promotes the fostering and adoption of rescue dogs and cats, announced several steps taken as part of their evolution to be an animal welfare resource center for the community.

The changes are part of a revised strategy to better achieve the shelter’s mission to “build a community of people and organizations working together to save today’s, and prevent tomorrow’s, abused neglected and homeless animals. As the shelter’s 50th anniversary approaches, these steps strengthen the organization’s decades-long commitment to animal-focused care, including the ability to quickly identify and provide the right services needed for each animal to reduce their stay at the shelter, and free up capacity to care for more animals.

Lorri Caffrey will serve as Interim Executive Director, following the separation from previous Executive Director, Maureen Van Artsdalen. In addition, Veterinarian, Animal Welfare Strategist, and author of The Best Practice Playbook For Animal Shelters Dr. Sara Pizano will work alongside the Board of Directors and Ms. Caffrey in an advisory role for at least the next six months.

Ms. Caffrey has over seventeen years of work experience in non-profits, spending much of that time working with volunteers, managing fundraisers, and cultivating relationships with the community. Ms. Caffrey is also a co-founder and Board Member of the SUDC Foundation.

The shelter’s search for a new Executive Director is ongoing.

We are excited to take the next step in our growth to double our animal welfare impact in the community,” said Henry Ristuccia, president of Mt. Pleasant Animal Shelter Board of Directors. “We are well-positioned to execute our vision for 2021 and beyond, and work with our community to provide the highest quality of care for all animals that come through our door. We look forward to continuing to develop our relationships with the community, and caring for our animals for many more years.”

Mt. Pleasant Animal Shelter is committed to working with the community to provide the best care possible. Feedback and suggestions are welcome and should be directed to the board by clicking here.

