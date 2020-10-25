Psychic-Medium Fundraiser to Support Mount Tabor PTA

PARSIPPANY — Mount Tabor PTA is excited to offer its first-ever fundraising event with Psychic Medium Drew Cali. Drew will be hosting a Zoom event, “Hello from Heaven,” on Thursday, November 19 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Proceeds from the event will go toward building and grounds improvements at Mount Tabor Elementary School.

Drew will connect various audience members with loved ones who have crossed over, providing evidence of life afterlife as well as heartfelt messages of love, hope, inspiration, and healing.

Born a natural Psychic and Medium, Drew’s intention is to assist people with opening their hearts and minds to an all-inclusive universal spirituality for all to access and explore.

Group sessions are an excellent source of emotional healing, forgiveness, laughter, and communion for all. However, please note that attendance does not guarantee a reading.

The event is guaranteed to run at least 90 minutes. Two ticket options are available: $45.00 for one guest or $6500 for two guests sharing a screen. Must be 18 or older to attend. Purchase tickets by clicking here.

Questions can be directed to mt.taborptaboard@gmail.com.

Comments

Comments