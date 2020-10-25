Letter from Parsippany-Troy Hills Superintendent Dr. Barbara Sargent

PARSIPPANY — Good afternoon, Families!

There are several instructional initiatives coming up that will require some schedule modifications. Please review this information carefully and contact your child’s school principal with questions.

Friday, October 30 will be a Virtual half day. The afternoon will be an Inservice Day for Staff. Teachers will be available for students during the morning for instruction, questions, check-ins, etc. Elementary special education students in self-contained classes (PreK-5) will follow their regular schedule, including afternoon classes.

Tuesday, November 3 (Election Day) will be a fully remote Virtual day for everyone. Week A students will attend in-person Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. We were hoping to continue instruction for our youngest and neediest students on this day, but the Governor’s directive about closing all public schools on Election Day is non-negotiable.

P arent-Teacher Conferences (PreK-8) will be held on Friday, November 20, and Monday, November 23, and Tuesday, November 24. (Half Days for K-8) Friday, November 20 – Virtual half day: Teachers will be available for students during the morning for Virtual Friday instruction, questions, check-ins, etc. Elementary special education students in self-contained classes (PreK-5) will follow their regular schedule, including afternoon classes. Monday, November 23: Week A elementary and middle schools will follow their regular early dismissal schedule; afternoon virtual instruction will not occur on these days. Elementary special education students in self-contained classes (PreK-5) will follow their regular schedule, including afternoon classes. Tuesday, November 24: Week B elementary and middle schools will follow their regular early dismissal schedule; afternoon virtual instruction will not occur on these days. Elementary special education students in self-contained classes (PreK-5) will follow their regular schedule, including afternoon classes.



Wednesday, November 25 will be a Virtual ½ Day for ALL PreK-12 students. No students will attend in-person and principals will communicate the schedule for this day.

As our region experiences an increase in the number of positive cases, it is critical that we continue to adhere to safety guidelines and minimize exposure. We know that indoor gatherings and large events are the riskiest. If you will be attending an event:

Prioritize attending outdoor activities over indoor activities and stay within your local area as much as possible.

Bring supplies to help you and others stay healthy—for example, masks (bring extra), hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, and drinking water.

Maintain a distance of at least 6 feet or more from people who don’t live in your household. Be particularly mindful in areas where it may harder to keep this distance, such as check-in areas, parking lots, and entry/exit.

Select seating or determine where to stand based on the ability to keep 6 feet of space from people who don’t live in your household, including if you will be eating or drinking.

Arrive to the event early or at off-peak times to avoid crowding and congested areas.

Avoid using restroom facilities or concession areas at high traffic times, such as intermission and half-time.

Wear a mask when interacting with other people to minimize the risk of transmitting the virus.

Avoid self-serve food or drink options, such as buffets, salad bars, and drink stations. Use grab-and-go meal options, if available.

Use disposable food service items including utensils and dishes, if available.

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer immediately before eating food or after touching any common surfaces like hand railings, payment kiosks, door handles, and toilets.

Please continue to make smart choices that will keep your family and our school community healthy and safe.

Sincerely,

Barbara Sargent, Ed.D.

Superintendent of Schools

