Letter to the Editor: Vote Republican



Dear Editor:

The November election is just around the corner. This election will determine America’s future for decades to come. We have never had such a contrast in leadership, ability, and proven results as we do now.

Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi have been in Washington for decades. Under their leadership, and under the influence of others with extreme Socialistic Agendas, the Democrats have moved so completely far left that they aren’t even recognizable anymore. The unrest in our country today; the needless destruction and false narrative have caused many Americans to fear for their safety.

President Trump made many promises during the 2016 campaign as do all campaigners. The difference is, Donald Trump kept his promises. He promised to build a wall and increase border security; Help the middle class and the underprivileged resulting in the lowest unemployment rate in history even for all minorities; Strengthen our military; Appoint Supreme Court Justices and Lower Court Justices who would follow our Constitution, not re-write it. The promises were many and Donald Trump kept them all. Imagine what he could have accomplished if he had a Congress that worked with him instead of against him.

In the 2018 midterm elections, the Democrats won the House of Representatives. Pelosi became the Speaker and attempted to impeach Donald Trump or marginalize his presidency. That is why we need to band together and fight back by supporting strong conservative candidates who will take back control of the House in November.

Voters in Congressional District 11 elected Mikie Sherrill to replace retiring Congressman Rodney Frelinghuysen. Sherrill promised to be a strong representative for our district. As soon as she arrived in Washington, she fell in line with and became a puppet for Pelosi. She did not keep her promise. She even voted with Pelosi to impeach Trump.

Fortunately, we have Rosemary Becchi, a strong Conservative running against Sherrill. Rosemary released her economic plan which prioritizes extending immediate COVID relief to our communities while making necessary changes to NJ’s struggling business environment. She will work with Trump to restore our economy to what it was before the Pandemic. info@becchiforcongress.com

If the silent majority voters across the country vote the Republican column straight down, we will be sending a Republican Congress and Senate to Washington with Trump. We will be helping President Trump to Make America Great Again.

Michael dePierro

Parsippany-Troy Hills Council President