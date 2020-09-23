Mt. Tabor an Intervale Boys and Girls Launch Rockets

PARSIPPANY — Cub Scout Pack 5 invites boys and girls in K-5 at Mount Tabor and Intervale schools to launch model rockets on Sunday, September 27, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. We will be on the grounds of St. Christopher’s Church, 1050 Littleton Road.

While the children build and launch their rockets, parents will learn about the year-round of Cub Scouts and be able to join Pack 5.

We will follow all COVID-19 guidelines for outdoor events. Wear your mask!

For information, contact Al Thomas, al.thomas@scouting.org, (973) 765-9322 x229.

