Morris County’s Latest News on Voting This November

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Board of Elections continues to update voters on what to expect as Election Day, November 3, 2020, nears under Governor Phil Murphy’s order for a primarily vote-by-mail election.
- All registered voters will receive a Mail-In Ballot via the U.S. Postal Service on or before October 5.
- If you are an active, registered voter you will automatically receive a Mail-In Ballot.
- No application for that ballot is required for registered voters.
- Registered voters have alternative means by which to cast their Mail-In Ballots:
- Deposit the marked and sealed Mail-In Ballot into one of the 15 Drop Boxes being established throughout Morris County. There are currently five drop boxes in place. Another ten locations will be installed and will be available by Monday, September 28.
- Mark, seal, and return the Mail-In Ballots via the U.S. Postal Service. The ballots must be postmarked on or before November 3 and received by November 10.
- Drop off the marked and sealed Mail-In Ballot on November 3, Election Day, between 6:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. at the polling site established in your town.
- Each municipality has at least one in-person polling site where voters may drop off their Mail-In Ballots or vote in-person using paper provisional ballots provided at the polling location. A postcard providing your consolidated polling location will be mailed to you on or before October 23. (Click here to find a polling site.)
- Voter Registration Deadline for the General Election is Tuesday, October 13. (Click here to register)
- Sample Ballots will not be mailed out this election but may be viewed on the Morris County Clerk website by clicking here.