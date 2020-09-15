Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Partners with Free Naloxone Distribution Initiative

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Fredric Knapp announces that starting September 24 through September 26 participating pharmacies across Morris County will be making naloxone (“NARCAN”), which is an opioid-overdose reversal drug, available for free and without a prescription or appointment, to anyone requesting the same.

Inquiring individuals, who can remain anonymous, will be entitled to one naloxone pack containing two doses, on a first-come, first-serve basis. This is part of a statewide initiative sponsored by the State of New Jersey.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, New Jersey Attorney General S. Gurbir Grewal, the Office of the New Jersey Coordinator for Addiction Responses and Enforcement Strategies (NJ CARES), and the New Jersey Department of Human Services are sponsoring this free naloxone program throughout the State of New Jersey. This is the second such distribution, a part of the State’s continued efforts to combat the opioid crisis. In June 2019, residents received 32,000 doses of naloxone.

Those who obtain naloxone will also be given information regarding addiction treatment and recovery through Reach NJ, a 24-hour-a-day, 7 day-a-week addictions hotline where people who have Substance Use Disorder (SUD) or friends and family of people with SUD can get immediate assistance and support from live, New Jersey-based, trained addiction counselors. Live staff members are available by calling the toll-free number, 844-ReachNJ (732-2465).

The participating pharmacies in Focus readership are:

Acme Pharmacy, 550 Myrtle Ave., Boonton

ShopRite Pharmacy of Greater Morristown, 178 East Hanover Avenue, Cedar Knolls

Towne Pharmacy, 103 Ridgedale Avenue, Cedar Knolls

Sav-On Pharmacy, 329 Speedwell Avenue, Morris Plains

For a full list of participating pharmacies click here.

Associate Director Melody Runyon of Prevention is Key (PIK) said “Naloxone is invaluable when it comes to giving those with an opioid use disorder another chance to find a life of recovery. Ready availability is key. As a result of Morris County’s Narcan 2.0 and law enforcement Administration of Naloxone, Prevention is Key/CARES Peer Recovery Specialists have responded to nearly 700 overdoses at county hospitals with 473 individuals accepting recovery support services. Without naloxone, these individuals would never have had this opportunity to change their life.”

