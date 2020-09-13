dePierro’s Celebrate 60th Anniversary

PARSIPPANY — Michael J. and Dolores M. (Lopardi) dePierro are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married on September 17, 1960, at St. Catharine’s Church in Pelham, New York. Because of the pandemic, and in the interest of safety, they have decided to delay any celebration until a later date.

The couple moved to Parsippany in 1965 when Mike accepted a position with Bell Telephone Laboratories. Mike retired from the Bell System as a Systems Manager after 30 years of service.

He then worked for the State of New Jersey for eight years as Manager of Telecommunication Billing.

Mike has served Parsippany as an elected official for over 42 years. He served for six years on the Parsippany School Board and has served for the past 36 years as a Township Councilman. He has also held leadership roles in numerous organizations and committees. Mike earned an Electrical Engineering Degree in 1970 from Fairleigh Dickenson University. Mike’s Air National Guard unit was activated during the Berlin Crisis. He served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War and is a life member of the Veteran’s of Foreign Wars Post 10184 and the American Legion Post 249.

Dee graduated from Manhattan Medical and Dental Assistants School in 1960. She worked in the Hematology Department at New Rochelle Hospital. After moving to Parsippany, she worked for many years as a Medical Assistant for Dr. Larry Schuster and as an Administrative Assistant for the Ravin Sarasohn Law Firm. She served as Legislative Aide to State Senator Leanna Brown for 8 years. She also served as an Administrative Assistant at St. Teresa of Avila Church in Summit for over 18 years. Politically, Dee has been the wind beneath Mike’s wings for all of his political life.

Mike and Dee raised their three children in Parsippany: Richard dePierro and his wife Toni of Manalapan; Jeanette Blodgett and her husband Jon of Jackson Township; and Therese dePierro of Hopatcong. They have been blessed with ten grandchildren.

