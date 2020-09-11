Murphy Commemorate 19th Anniversary of 9-11

NEW JERSEY — Governor Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy, along with national, state, and local leaders, attended the 2020 Commemoration Ceremony for the 19th Anniversary of the September 11th attacks. United States and New Jersey flags were lowered in tribute to the victims of the attacks.
“The September 11th terrorist attacks occurred nineteen years ago, but the pain and sorrow are still fresh,” said Governor Murphy. “We will never forget the lives cut short that day, and the first responders who selflessly saved so many more from perishing.”