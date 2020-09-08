Titus, Mahmood, and Bagdai Announce Parsippany Board of Education Campaign

PARSIPPANY — John Titus, Aisha Mahmood, and Nilesh Bagdai announced their campaign for the Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education. Parsippany’s schools and community will benefit from the diverse array of backgrounds these candidates bring to the table.

John, Aisha, and Nilesh will appear in positions 4, 5, and 6 on your ballot this year. All three are first-time candidates for public office.

“Parsippany is a strong and dynamic community, with a school system that has impacted all of our lives,” the three stated jointly. “We are ready to roll up our sleeves and get to work in what may be the most challenging time our district has ever faced.”

John Titus has lived in Parsippany for 12 years and is a former coach at Parsippany High School. He is entering his 16th year of teaching in the Rockaway School District. His experience includes teaching grades two through eight in all core subjects, as well as proficiency working with children exhibiting a range of academic, behavioral, and social-emotional functioning. During the 2020-2021 school year, John is teaching in a 4th-grade inclusion classroom setting, adapted to accommodate children with behavior challenges. In addition to teaching, John has dedicated several years to coaching. He served as the Head Volleyball Coach at Caldwell University for eight years. He is currently the Associate Director of Sport Development with USA Volleyball for New Jersey and New York.

Aisha Mahmood has been a Parsippany resident for 30 years, having graduated from Brooklawn Middle School and Parsippany Hills High School. She graduated from Kean University in 2004 with a Bachelors’s in Biology. Since then, she has worked in the Pharmaceutical, Financial, and Telecommunication industries. Her experience includes working as a business analyst and project manager for the last 14 years. She has also been a volunteer teacher at a local Sunday school for 16 years. As a former student in this district, she has a strong understanding of how our school system can best function. In her free time, she likes to travel and take photography trips. She currently resides in Powder Mill with her husband.

Nilesh Bagdai resides in Lake Hiawatha with his wife and daughter, a Central Middle School student. After earning an MBA in Finance from the University of Mumbai, he immigrated to the United States in 2004. Nilesh is a banking and payment processing professional. He is the founder and CEO of Direct Pay LLC, a credit card processing small business facilitating over 5 million transactions per year. In addition to his work as Head of Finance for several other companies, Nilesh is an avid management professional and trainer. As a parent with a child in the public school system, Nilesh has a front-row seat to what is currently working and what needs to be improved in our school district. As a small business owner specializing in finance, he knows how to demand a dollar’s worth of value for every tax dollar the district spends.

As a teacher, a Parsippany schools graduate, and a Parsippany school parent, John, Aisha, and Nilesh represent the diverse range of perspectives our school system needs to thrive. Together, they will strive to make the Parsippany Board of Education work for taxpayers, students, and families.

When you receive your ballot in the mail, be sure to vote 4-5-6, your top picks for Board of Education.

