Electrical Fire at Parsippany’s Best Pizza

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany’s Best Pizza employees called 911 for a strong odor of electrical burning on Friday evening, August 21. Parsippany’s Best Pizza is located at 756 Route 46, Arlington Shopping Plaza.

The small fire in the electrical box was smoking and was extinguished by Parsippany-Troy Hills Volunteer Fire District 5 and Lake Hiawatha Volunteer Fire Department District 4.

Whippany Fire Department and Boonton Fire Department also responded to the scene.

JCP&L was called to the scene to turn off the power. It is reported the business will be closed until repairs are made.

Rockaway Neck Volunteer Ambulance was also at the scene, and Parsippany Rescue and Recovery were on stand by. Parsippany-Troy Hills Volunteer Fire Department District 6 was on stand by.

