Brandon Needs a Kidney!

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany resident, Brandon Tellawy, 25, is in need of a kidney donor blood type O.

Tellawy grew up in Kinnelon, where he went to high school and played tennis. He now lives in Parsippany, with his girlfriend, Taylor, and his two dogs, Grizzly and Shadow. He hasn’t worked since he was hospitalized after his diagnosis. His plan to get a degree in pharmacology is on hold.

Doctors diagnosed Tellawy with hypertension in 2019, after he began to experience intense headaches and blurry vision. Emergency room doctors later traced the high blood pressure to failing kidney function. A dialysis port was inserted into his neck.

To have a port inserted comes with responsibilities and limitations. The risk of infection is high; therefore, swimming is forbidden, and sweating is limited. This is the life of someone who is on dialysis for kidney disease.

Finding a live donor is a tough ask, said Donna Tissot, an ambassador for the NJ Sharing Network. Over the last few years, the 68-year-old Denville resident has become a specialist consultant for campaigns seeking kidney donors.

“You can live with one kidney,” she said. “Share your spare.”

The crisis in renal transplantation continues to grow as the number of patients on the waiting list exceeds the number of available organs. In response, the world-class Renal and Pancreas Transplant Division has created New Jersey’s first and only Living Donor Institute. The Institute is designed to promote living donation as the best transplant option for patients with chronic kidney disease who are either on or approaching dialysis.

Through the Institute, the team of surgeons, transplant physicians, nurse coordinators, dietitians, social workers, and pharmacists is able to forge new opportunities for people who want to donate a healthy kidney to someone in need of a transplant. Click here for more information from Saint Barnabas Medical Center.

If you are O- or O+ blood type and considering giving the gift of life please click here and fill out a referral form to get started on the process of becoming a donor for Brandon. Please be sure to include his name BRANDON TELLAWY on the form.

Click here to download Saint Barnabas Medical Center Living Donor Referral Form.

For additional information contact Ashley Gardenier by emailing ashleygardenier@gmail.com.

