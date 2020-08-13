Obituary of Marc Robert Licciardi, 22

PARSIPPANY — Marc Robert Licciardi, 22, tragically passed away on August 2, in Los Angeles, CA. Marc Robert was born on August 3, 1997. He graduated from Parsippany High School, Class of 2016. Marc attended NYU and studied for a year in Italy. Marc had many passions – his music, traveling, writing, and defending those who were disenfranchised. His love for his family and his dual heritage of Irish and Italian were sources of great pride for him. He relished his time spent in Italy, Ireland, and France.

Marc Robert is survived by his mother, Kerry (Tim) McCormick, his father, Marc M. (Joanna) Licciardi, and his adoring sister, Deirdre, and loving brother Nicky. In addition, Marc was blessed to have step-siblings Connor and Kiernan McCormick, and Krystian Borychowski. Marc Robert leaves behind his loving grandparents Robert and Geraldine Creighton, and Paula Licciardi, as well as many aunts, uncles, and 32 cousins who loved him deeply. Marc was greeted in heaven by his grandfather, Thomas Licciardi, Sr., who passed away on July 26.

On Wednesday, August 12, there will be a walkthrough visitation for family and close friends until 7:00 p.m. at Dangler, Lewis, and Carey Funeral Home, 312 West Main Street, Boonton. At 10:00 a.m .on Thursday, August 13, there will be a private Mass of Christian Burial at Saint Catherine of Siena Church in Mountain Lakes.

A memorial service will be held on Long Island on August 22, as well. Family and friends will be notified when details are finalized. Donations may be made in Marc’s honor to Hope House Ministries, 1 High Street, Port Jefferson, NY, 11777, or at www.hhm.org.

During the COVID 19 pandemic, all persons entering the Funeral Home will be required to wear a face mask or face covering throughout their stay. Likewise, all social distancing rules must be adhered to. Gathering together in groups should not happen. A continued flow throughout the facility will aid in keeping all of us safe, with everyone having an opportunity to pay their respects.

