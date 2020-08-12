Spencer Savings Bank Awards Almost $25,000 in Scholarships To Local Students  

PARSIPPANY — Spencer Savings Bank was pleased to continue its scholarship program this year and award almost $25,000 in scholarships to both high school and middle school students throughout New Jersey. The scholarships will help families in New Jersey pay for their child’s education. Students were selected, by their school, for high academic achievement and community service participation.

Robert Bednarczyk, Parsippany Hills High School, and Ryan Aemisegeo, Central Middle School were local recipients.

“We are very proud to continue our annual scholarship program this year,” stated Jose B. Guerrero, Spencer’s Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. “Now more than ever, families and communities need as much support as possible. Education is very important to us here at Spencer, and we are pleased to help alleviate some of the financial burdens associated with it. Congratulations to the class of 2020! We are counting on you to do great work towards a bright and hopeful future!”

Each high school student received a $1,000 check and each middle school student received a tax-advantaged Coverdell Education Savings Account (CESA) with $500 deposited to encourage future savings.

