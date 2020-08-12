Dannah Kaplan Receives the 2020 John L. Philip Memorial American Sign Language Award From College of the Holy Cross

PARSIPPANY — Dannah Kaplan of Lake Hiawatha, an Accounting major, has received the 2020 John L. Philip Memorial American Sign Language Award from College of the Holy Cross.

The John L. Philip Memorial American Sign Language Award is given to a graduating student who has demonstrated an interest in, and motivation to learn, American Sign Language (ASL) and to bring that learning to life. This student has integrated his/her classroom knowledge of ASL and Deaf culture with respect for, and interaction with, members of the Deaf Community.

