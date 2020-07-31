Parsippany Community Update July 31, 2020

PARSIPPANY — Town Hall is open to the public for business. We’ve put forth a number of procedures to ensure the safe re-opening of town hall including

• Masks must be worn at all times

• Must maintain social distancing

• Please follow entry, walking directions, and exit procedures to ensure foot traffic moves in an orderly fashion.

Town Hall also has drop box locations around the building if you do not wish to enter the premises. You can also continue to call or email for most information regarding the township. Click here for all town-related needs and information.

