Resurfacing Ongoing or Ready to Go in a Dozen Towns Including Parsippany

Parsippany Boulevard/Intervale Road, from Waterview Boulevard to the township border, 1.8 miles is included in the projects

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County is moving ahead on a host of 2020 county road paving projects, despite the COVID-19 crisis, with resurfacing ongoing on roads in seven towns and work set to start in another half dozen in the coming weeks.

Current projects are underway on segments of county roads in Parsippany, Denville, Mendham Township/Chesters, Netcong, Rockaway Township, and Roxbury. Work is set to start soon on roads in Florham Park, Jefferson, Parsippany, Harding, Long Hill, and Mt. Arlington.

Some major projects include Columbia Turnpike in Florham Park, Parsippany Boulevard and Intervale Road in Parsippany, and Berkshire Valley Road in Roxbury.

Cyclists are asked to be wary of milled roads and to plan routes accordingly.

Current Projects:

Denville: Resurfacing of River Road and Bush Road, from Diamond Spring Road to Old Boonton Road, 1.1 miles;

Mendham Road/Main Street, from Route 206 to Jane Terrace, 4.3 miles; Netcong : Allen Street, from Route 183 to the borough line; 0.7 miles;

: Green Pond Road, from #198 Green Pond Road to Telemark Road, 1.9 miles; Roxbury: Berkshire Valley Road, from Route 46 to County Bridge 1400-965, 2.8 miles;

The county also expects to begin a series of other road projects in the next few weeks. Those projects include:

Florham Park: Columbia Turnpike, from James Street to the Essex County Line, 1.4 miles;

Howard Boulevard, 1.5 miles; Jefferson/Mt. Arlington: Howard Boulevard, from Oneida Avenue to Espanong Road, 1.5 miles (delayed to mid-August due to a weather main installation).

The Reservoir Road project in Randolph from Quaker Church Road to Hawthorne Street has been delayed to the end of summer due to a water main installation.

The Kinnelon Road project in Kinnelon should have a contract awarded in August for the improvement of the entire four-mile segment.

“I give our county engineering and road team-high marks for moving these projects along during the pandemic,” said Morris County Freeholder Stephen Shaw. “They have been able to address essential infrastructure, to maintain the high-quality road network that remains a priority for county government.”The Morris County Board of Freeholders in February unveiled an aggressive 2020 infrastructure action plan for the county, including nearly 40-miles of road paving and upgrades, and 17 county bridge replacement or rehabilitation projects in more than two dozen Morris County towns. The freeholders, in the county’s capital budget, allocated $23 million for roads, bridges, railroads, and environmental cleanups.

The county work is in addition to local and state road-improvement projects.

To see the complete list of scheduled 2020 county road paving projects and projected 2021 projects click here.

