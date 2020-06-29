Breaking News: Murphy Halts Indoor Dining Resumption

MORRIS COUNTY — Governor Phil Murphy postponed the resumption of indoor dining at restaurants, which had been set for July 2. In his original executive order, it allowed for indoor dining at 25% capacity.

During his daily COVID-19 news briefing on June 29, Murphy cited increasing numbers of cases in other states where indoor dining was allowed to begin. “We do not believe at this time to proceed with a sedentary indoor activity,” the governor said. No new date has been set for restaurants to welcome customers back inside.