Authorities Seeking Public Assistance in Locating Paul Tarnawski

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp, Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Acting Chief of Investigations Christoph Kimker and Boonton Township Police Chief Michael Danyo are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 25-year-old male from Boonton Township, who was reported missing by his parents on Saturday, June 13.

Paul Tarnawski was last seen by his parents on the morning of Thursday, June 4, and later that same evening, they received a telephone call from him stating that he would be staying with a friend in Parsippany.

Tarnawski, 25, has brown hair and green eyes. He weighs approximately 220 pounds and is 6 feet 4 inches in height.

He is believed to be operating a 2012 grey Toyota Camry with New Jersey license plates.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts or this investigation is encouraged to make contact with the Boonton Township Police Department at (973) 402-4000 or the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Missing Persons Unit On-Call Detective through the Morris County Communications Center at (973) 285-2900.

Anyone with information who may be seeking to remain anonymous can contact Morris County Crimestoppers at 1-800-743-7433.

