Authorities Seeking Public Assistance in Locating Missing 17-Year- Old Male

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp, Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Acting Chief of Investigations Christoph Kimker, and Randolph Township Police Chief David Stokoe are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 17-year- old male from Randolph Township, who has been missing since June 10, 2020.

Santino Crosson, who lives in Randolph with his parents, was last known to be at his family home on June 10, 2020.

He was observed at the Morris Plains Dunkin Donuts on Speedwell Avenue at 9:40 a.m. on June 11, 2020.

Above is a photo of him from a recent date and the one from Dunkin Donuts. Most recently, he was thought to have been at the Whole Foods Market at Union Square, New York City at 7:02 p.m. on June 11, 2020.

Crosson is a 17-year-old male. He has black hair and brown eyes. He weighs approximately 155 pounds and is 5 feet 10 inches in height.

He has ties to New York City and Fairfield, California.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts or this investigation is encouraged to make contact with Randolph Township Police Department at (973) 989-7000 or the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Missing Persons Unit On-Call Detective through the Morris County Communications Center at (973) 285-2900. Anyone with information who may be seeking to remain anonymous can contact Morris County Crimestoppers at 1-800-743-7433.

Any inquiries regarding this press release can be directed to the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Public Information Officer Meghan Knab at MKnab@co.morris.nj.us or (973) 829-8159.

