June 17 is Deadline to Register to Vote in Primary

MORRIS COUNTY — Tuesday, June 16 is the deadline to register to vote in the primary election Tuesday, July 7.

To be eligible to vote, residents:

• Must be a citizen of the United States.

• Must be a Morris County resident 30 days before the election.

• Must be a resident of the election district in which you expect to vote on Election Day.

• Must be 18 years old on or before the next election. Residents may register at age 17 but cannot vote until they turn 18.

• Must not be serving a sentence of incarceration as the result of a conviction of an indictable offense under federal or state laws.

People who have moved or changed their names need to fill out the correct form and submit it to the Morris County Board of Elections by June 16.

People who have moved to Morris County from another county in New Jersey need to complete a voter registration form. (Click here)

Forms are available at the Morris County Elections Center by clicking here. Completed forms must be mailed to the Morris County Board of Elections, 10 Court Street, Second Floor, Morristown, NJ 07960.

