County College of Morris Testing Site Changes Begin Monday, June 8

MORRIS COUNTY — As it has become the prevailing health community’s thought that there may exist asymptomatic COVID-19 individuals who are clearly at risk of spreading the virus, and in an effort to both protect and help reopen Morris County, effective Monday, June 8, the Freeholder Board has directed the following changes to be made to the County College of Morris Testing Site:

All Morris County First Responders and Health Care workers will be offered priority testing without a prescription or symptoms, and

In an effort to assist in getting the Morris County economy reengaged, and as many employers are requiring returning employees to be tested prior to returning to work, testing will be offered to any Morris County asymptomatic resident without a prescription.

Read and accept the consent form

Have an appointment (Click here for details)

Residents with appointments must show up in a vehicle – you cannot walk or bike through the testing center. If you do not drive, someone else is allowed to drive. The person who is being tested must provide a drivers’ license or viable personal identification at the arrival checkpoint.

Children are eligible for testing. Minors under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The parent or guardian must have identification to prove they are residents of Morris or Sussex County.

