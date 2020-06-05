Snooki Invites Public To Hang ‘Black Lives Matter’ Posters In Her Storefront

MORRIS COUNTY — “Jersey Shore” cast member Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is using her Madison storefront to make an impact.

Snooki said in a post on Instagram ” USE YOUR VOICE‼️ Please feel free to use your voice by adding posters to our store🙏🏽 You can tape them to the bottom of the windows, covering the cement 👊🏽; for a little background into Madison, where my shop is located- #BLM posters are being torn down. My space is a safe place for you. I won’t tear down your posters.”

The Snooki Shop is located at 61 Main Street, Madison. Click here for the website.

Nicole Elizabeth LaValle (née Polizzi; born November 23, 1987), best known by her nickname “Snooki”, is a Chilean-American reality television personality, television host, author, professional wrestler, and dancer who is best known for being a cast member of the MTV reality show Jersey Shore and starring in Snooki & Jwoww and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Since appearing on Jersey Shore in 2009, Snooki has gained popularity, leading to numerous talk show appearances, web and television series participation and hosting, and a large social media following. She reportedly earned $150,000 per Jersey Shore episode by the last season.

In March 2012, Polizzi announced her engagement to Jionni LaValle. Snooki gave birth to the couple’s first child, Lorenzo Dominic LaValle, on August 26, 2012. Her second child, Giovanna Marie LaValle, was born on September 26, 2014. On November 29, 2014, Snooki married Jionni LaValle at St. Rose of Lima, a Catholic church in East Hanover, followed by a reception at The Venetian, Garfield. On May 30, 2019, Polizzi gave birth to her third child, Angelo James LaValle.

