Senate Accepts Pennacchio Call for Special Committee to Investigate COVID-19 Crisis

MORRIS COUNTY — State Senator Joe Pennacchio thanked Senate President Steve Sweeney and Senate Republican Leader Tom Kean, Jr. for allowing the formation of a special committee to investigate the state’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

Pennacchio released the following statement:

“I echoed the same concerns and desires articulated by the Senate President and Republican Leader Kean in today’s announcement. The focus of our committee must be a factual review of what has happened to date, what should not have happened, and how we can make it better going into the future.

“I would hope the Senate would vote to form this committee, with subpoena powers, as soon as possible. I would also hope the committee, like Governor Murphy, will hold its meetings in Trenton, in the People’s House, for all to see.

“The special committee must be able to work in real-time to share its concerns and determine how we can open up our economy and return to normalcy. It must determine how we can better safeguard the lives of our most vulnerable citizens living in long term nursing facilities.

“To that end, I stand prepared to begin work and I challenge the Senate to construct and enable this committee as soon as possible.

“On behalf of the citizens of New Jersey who want answers, I thank the Senators Sweeney and Kean for their leadership.”

Comments

Comments