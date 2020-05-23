Parsippany Introduces 2020 Budget

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council voted to introduce the 2020 Township Budget, on Tuesday, May 19. The final budget will be voted during the June 16, 2020 (rescheduled) Township Council meeting.

Due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic Council Meetings will be held via a web conferencing program named ZoHo. This program will allow the public to listen to the meeting and to participate during the public portion session only.

Please be advised that in order for a member of the public to participate they must fill out the registration information using their real name and address, anyone not using their real name and address will not be allowed to speak during the public portion. (Note: Parsippany Focus will update this article with the link to access the meeting)

Click here to download a copy of the 2020 Introduced Budget.

Comments

Comments