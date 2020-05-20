Sherrill Outlines Recommendations to Treasury, SBA to Help New Jersey Small Businesses

PARSIPPANY — Representative Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11) sent recommendations to the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) outlining key steps the agencies can take to help New Jersey small businesses and to fix the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) programs.

On April 29, 2020, Representative Sherrill released a small business survey for the 11th Congressional District to gather data on small business programs. More than 340 small business owners responded to the survey and shared their experiences with the PPP and EIDL programs, including: status of their applications, unanswered questions, recommended changes, and challenges they face in preparing to reopen. Representative Sherrill’s letter to Treasury and the SBA is built upon the concerns and recommendations from New Jersey small business owners.

“In the effort to get relief out to our small businesses, it is critical that we respond to the concerns of our small business owners by addressing the gaps and inefficiencies they have identified in the PPP and EIDL programs,” wrote Representative Sherrill. “These programs need to be fixed to better support New Jersey businesses that are struggling through no fault of their own. The perspectives of small business owners have been invaluable as we work to better manage the economic recovery.”

The full text of the letter can be found by clicking here.

