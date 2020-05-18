Female Patient Extricated From Lake Hiawatha Home

By
Frank L. Cahill
-
2290
Photo Courtesy of Brian Borquist of Fireground Buff Network LLC
Photo Courtesy of Morristown FMBA 43

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department, New Jersey State Police, Morris County OEM, Parsippany Rescue and Recovery, Lake Hiawatha Fire District 4, Par-Troy Emergency Medical Services, Rockaway Neck Volunteer First Aid Squad, Madison Fire Department, Picatinny Arsenal Fire Department, County of Morris – NJ EMS Task Force, Morristown Fire Department Rescue 5 was at the scene of a resident to assist in the extrication of a patient from their home.

Units operated on scene for about an hour and a half.

The patient was transported by Par-Troy EMS to Saint Clare’s Denville Hospital and treated for a medical condition.

The Parsippany-Troy Hills Health Department and the Parsippany Housing Department was also called to the scene.

Parsippany Rescue and Recovery: Lt. Josh Levine and Nicolas Limanov. Photo Courtesy of Brian Borquist of Fireground Buff Network LLC
Parsippany Rescue and Recovery. Lt. Josh Levine and Andrew Ludwig. Photo Courtesy of Brian Borquist of Fireground Buff Network LLC
First Responders at the scene. Photo Courtesy of Brian Borquist of Fireground Buff Network LLC
Parsippany Rescue and Recovery. Photo Courtesy of Brian Borquist of Fireground Buff Network LLC
County of Morris – NJ EMS Task Force.Photo Courtesy of Brian Borquist of Fireground Buff Network LLC
Morristown Fire Rescue. Photo Courtesy of Brian Borquist of Fireground Buff Network LLC
First Responders on the scene in Lake Hiawatha.

Comments

Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR