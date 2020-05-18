Female Patient Extricated From Lake Hiawatha Home

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department, New Jersey State Police, Morris County OEM, Parsippany Rescue and Recovery, Lake Hiawatha Fire District 4, Par-Troy Emergency Medical Services, Rockaway Neck Volunteer First Aid Squad, Madison Fire Department, Picatinny Arsenal Fire Department, County of Morris – NJ EMS Task Force, Morristown Fire Department Rescue 5 was at the scene of a resident to assist in the extrication of a patient from their home.

Units operated on scene for about an hour and a half.

The patient was transported by Par-Troy EMS to Saint Clare’s Denville Hospital and treated for a medical condition.

The Parsippany-Troy Hills Health Department and the Parsippany Housing Department was also called to the scene.

