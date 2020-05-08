Nickolas Suk Arrested for Throwing Bodily Fluids at Police

PARSIPPANY — Nickolas Suk, 23, Flemington, was arrested on Thursday, May 7 by the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department on charges of throwing bodily fluid at a law enforcement officer (fourth degree), endangering (fourth degree), and violating the emergency orders.

Police responded to a report of a person causing property damage. Officers located Suk, who was acting irrationally and had a hammer in his hand.

Suk allegedly refused to cooperate with police and began coughing and spitting toward the officers on the scene, saying “I hope you get corona.”

Editor’s Note: An arrest or the signing of a criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until he or she has been proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

