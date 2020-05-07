Parsippany has 643 Presumptive Positive Cases COVID-19; 90 Deaths

PARSIPPANY — The County of Morris has identified an additional 14 Parsippany residents presumptively tested positive for COVID-19, since it was last reported on Tuesday, May 5. There were a total of 90 deaths.

The number of presumptive positive cases in Parsippany-Troy Hills stands at 643 individuals. (This data is as of 3:13 p.m., Wednesday, May 6).

Morris County has risen to 5651 an increase of 48 cases since last reported on Tuesday, May 5. A total of 491 deaths have been reported in Morris County. In New Jersey a total of 131,890 presumptively tested positive cases with a total of 8,549 deaths.

The County of Morris, in partnership with Atlantic Health, is offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the County College of Morris, Dover Chester Road, Randolph, NJ, in parking lot 1. Testing is scheduled beginning at 9:00 a.m. and is for Morris County residents only. There is no fee for the test.

To sign up for an appointment online click here for details.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit www.covid19.nj.gov or call 211.

For a complete breakdown of Morris County total presumptively tested positive cases, click here.

