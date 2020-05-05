Liquid Church Expands COVID-19 Emergency Supply Distribution

PARSIPPANY — It only took Liquid Church, one of New Jersey’s fastest-growing churches, two weeks to distribute 26,000 pounds of relief supplies to more than 900 local families in need this April. Now, to meet a surge in demand for aid, Liquid has expanded its commitment to serve the community, partnering with Feed The Children, an organization dedicated to fighting hunger. In May, Liquid will triple its distribution of emergency food supplies, toiletries, and cleaners, making 75,000 pounds in relief supplies available to meet the growing needs of families in crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re living in the epicenter of the pandemic here in New Jersey, and the demand for emergency supplies is even higher than we anticipated,” said Tim Lucas, lead pastor and founder of Liquid Church. “On top of those battling illness, there are thousands of people suffering financially because of lost jobs and closed businesses. Our church has the heart to help families who are hard-hit as well as people who are high-risk and can’t leave their homes. We anticipate the need will only increase in May, as families burn through emergency savings and supplies, and those who’ve hesitated to ask for help, won’t be able to hold out any longer.”

Any member of the community impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and in need of an Emergency Relief Kit is welcome to receive free emergency supplies as part of Liquid’s community outreach. The first step is to click here where individuals can submit an “Emergency Relief Request.” Each family will receive one box with 25 pounds of non-perishable food, plus one box with 15 pounds of hygiene items and cleaning supplies, and one box of feminine care products.

“Our food boxes can feed a family of four with meals for up to a week, which is vital as food insecurity grows. Before this crisis, a 2019 USDA report estimated that 1 in 9 Americans were already food insecure. That was before this pandemic created a tidal wave of job losses and wage reductions which is pushing millions of Americans, who otherwise never experienced food insecurity, to search for help. We’re also concerned that children who depend on their schools for daily breakfast and lunch, no longer have that safety net. As people of faith, we believe God is calling us to step up in this crisis to love, feed, and serve our neighbors-in-need,” added Lucas.

Food boxes will contain non-perishable items such as canned fruit and vegetables, cereal, pasta, and peanut butter. Hygiene boxes will contain items such as toilet paper, paper towels, shampoo, and toothpaste. Each feminine dignity box contains miscellaneous Avon products. Liquid will offer both free delivery and pick-up options for families in need of Emergency Relief Kits. The partnership with Feed The Children has supplies arriving throughout the month of May, enabling the church to serve more than 200 families per week.

“We consider it a privilege to serve our neighbors-in-need, and plan on being here for the long haul. This crisis can seem overwhelming, but we believe that even when the world feels uncertain, God is still in control,” said Lucas.

To learn more about Liquid’s Emergency Relief Kits click here. To view Liquid Church’s services online click here.

Liquid Church is one of New Jersey’s fastest-growing Christian churches. Officially launched in 2007 by Lead Pastor Tim Lucas, the church’s vision is to “Saturate the State with the Gospel of Jesus Christ,” with seven campuses in Essex, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Somerset, and Union Counties. Each week, over 8,000 people experience Liquid Church’s worship services in New Jersey and around the globe through Church Online. As part of its global outreach, Liquid provides clean drinking water to those in need, with hundreds of completed wells in Africa and Central America. Liquid Church’s innovative approaches to outreach and ministry have been spotlighted by CNN, FOX News, and TIME magazine. For more information click here.

