CCM Moves All Summer Sessions Classes Online

MORRIS COUNTY — To protect the health of its students and to allow them to better plan for moving forward with their college education, County College of Morris (CCM) is moving each of its five Summer Sessions to an online format this year. Registration is now open for both the summer and fall with classes starting as early as May 26. A decision regarding the format for Fall Semester classes has yet to be made.

“CCM is offering a full selection of online classes this summer, along with its fall programs and classes, to support students so they can stay on track to meet their academic and career goals,” says Dr. Anthony J. Iacono, CCM president. “We also are pleased to announce that CCM has received a generous amount of student support funding from the federal government as part of the CARES Act. These funds can be used for tuition for those who would like to pursue a college education but are faced with financial issues. The funds can also be used to address life challenges, such as food insecurities, housing issues and even car repairs, that could sideline a student’s progress.”

Summer Sessions – Keep Moving Forward

Summer Sessions are open to CCM students and visiting students from other colleges and universities. A total of five sessions are being offered:

o Early 5 Week: May 26 – June 27

o 10 Week: June 1 – August 8

o Late 5 Week: June 29 – August 1

o 7 Week: June 30 – August 15

o 3 Week: August 3 – August 22

The Fall Semester – Prepare for Tomorrow

The Fall Semester at CCM begins on September 9. At CCM, students can select from 50 associate degrees and a wide range of certificate programs. In addition, the college holds more than 150 transfer agreements with four-year institutions across New Jersey and around the country to ease the process to earn a bachelor’s degree.

See What’s Being Offered for Summer and Fall

To view available courses for both summer and fall click here. New students first need to apply to the college before registering for classes. Applications can be submitted by clicking here.

We’ve Got Your Back

“We know these are challenging times and we have made sure to provide multiple online services to assist our students to ensure their success,” says Jan Caffie, dean of Student Development and Enrollment Management. “While the CCM campus has remained closed, our student support services have been expanded to include enhancing The Academic Success Center. TascPlus@ccm.edu was created to provide students with individualized online assistance from updating them on the status of classes to connecting them to a student success specialist or counselor through phone and virtual meetings.”

Included among the other services the college is offering online are Academic Advisement, Online Tutoring, and Live Chats with Librarians. To learn more about those services click here.

An Education You Can Afford

Each year, CCM awards approximately $12 million in financial aid and scholarships to its students, allowing them to pursue a high-quality college education at an affordable price. To find out more click here.

Be Essential – Plan for a New Career

Along with its credit degree and certificate programs, CCM offers many professional development programs. Through its Center for Workforce Development, individuals looking to start a career, change a career, or advance in the career they are in can take advantage of one of many industry-recognized certificate programs. To learn more click here.

Comments

