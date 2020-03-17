Applebee’s Offers Free Delivery

PARSIPPANY — Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar announced they will be offering free delivery on Applebees.com and $10.00 off an order of $30.00 with the code 10OFF30 when ordered online beginning Wednesday, March 18. Applebee’s Parsippany is located at 1057 Route 46, Troy Hills Shopping Center.

Applebee’s locations owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises in New Jersey will be open Sunday through Thursday from 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. until further notice.

Guests can take advantage of the free delivery and discount at Applebee’s locations owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises in New Jersey, Long Island, Florida and Georgia. In New Jersey: Parsippany, Brick, Bridgewater, Butler, Clark, Clifton, Edison, Flemington, Garfield, Hackensack, Hackettstown, Hillsborough, Howell, Jersey City, Jersey Gardens, Kearny, Lacey, Linden, Manahawkin, Manalapan, Manchester, Middletown, Milltown, Mt. Olive, Newark, Newton, North Bergen, Northvale, Ocean, Paramus, Phillipsburg, Piscataway, Rockaway, Tinton Falls, Totowa, Union, and Wall.

