Danielle Kohler arrested for Shoplifting at Target

PARSIPPANY — Officers responded to the Target store for a reported shoplifter that was stopped by loss prevention staff. Upon their arrival, they spoke to the Loss Prevention Officer who advised them that they detained Danielle Kohler, 20, Fairfield, after finding her to be in possession of 56 items, totaling $367.59, that she failed to pay for as she attempted to exit the store.

She was placed under arrest and transported to Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Headquarters for processing.

While there, she was charged with one count of Fourth Degree Shoplifting and released on her own recognizance pending her court date.

Editor’s Note: An arrest or the signing of a criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until he or she has been proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law..

