Fire in Rutgers Village claims life of 46-year old man

PARSIPPANY — At approximately 12:34 p.m., Sunday, December 29, the Deputy Chief of Parsippany-Troy Hills Volunteer Fire District #5 was in the Rutgers Village Apartment complex when he observed an active fire at 162 Rutgers Lane.

He immediately contacted the Morris County Communications Center via radio. Multiple area fire departments were dispatched to the scene, along with Parsippany Emergency Medical Services and Rockaway Neck Volunteer Ambulance.

Sergeant Brian Conover, Public Information Officer said “We can confirm that a deceased person was located inside one of the affected apartments. Two apartments were heavily damaged during the fire and the Red Cross is on scene providing assistance.” The 64-year old resident’s name was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, Morris County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, Parsippany Fire Investigator Patrolman D. Cavaliere and Parsippany Detective A. Morelli are investigating the fire.