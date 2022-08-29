New Staff Orientation begins for Parsippany-Troy Hills Teachers

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Administrators, Superintendent, Dr. Barbara Sargent, BOE President Tim Berrios, and Vice-President Judy Mayer, greeted our new teachers as they eagerly began their orientation for the 2022-2023 school year.

The feeling of excitement, anticipation and apprehension filled the Media Center at Parsippany High School. The first few weeks of school can be overwhelming which is why our New Staff Orientation workshops, designed by our Assistant Superintendent and Supervisors, are developed to help guide new staff members through the challenges they will face with academics, effective instruction, evaluations, Board Policies, and communication between staff, students, and parents.

The new teachers are given the tools they need to begin a successful year in Parsippany. They learn how to design lessons to reach mastery, how to transform their classrooms into productive learning environments, learn helpful classroom management tips, and how to always have positive expectations that our students will be successful. They began their workshops with reviewing Professional Responsibilities and District Goals, an Overview of the Danielson Evaluation Plan, Business Office procedures, Technology, Genesis, Human Resources overviews, and Department Group Meetings just to name a few.

Our new teachers are invigorated and ready to start the new year!