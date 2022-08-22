Physiopros Performance Rehab Celebrates Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills, The Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee and Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon during the official grand opening ceremony of Physiopros Performance Rehab. Physiopros Performance Rehab is located at 3799 Route 46, Suite 110.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio cut the ribbon with the owners Jeff and Fady. Council member Frank Neglia along with Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill joined in. Also attending was Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce President Robert Peluso and Board Member Nicolas Limanov and Robert Peluso, Jr.

Physiopros Performance Rehab’s mission is to provide innovative, one on one Physical Therapy interventions to guide patients through the rehabilitation process and get them back to performing the activities that they love as quickly and safely as possible. They strive to set themselves apart from the other PT clinics that provide minimal one on one time with a Physical Therapist and focuses on passive modalities such as heat, stim, and ice. They pride ourselves on spending a significant amount of time with each patient and delivering individualized, patient centered, and goal oriented treatment; the way that PT is supposed to be.

Jeff Long PT, DPT, OCS, CMPT, CSCS is one of the Physical Therapists and owners at Physiopros Performance Rehab. Jeff’s Physical Therapy journey began when he was in a serious car accident and broke his neck over 10 years ago. He experienced firsthand the positive outcomes and influence Physical Therapy can have on someone’s life and well being and decided that this was the career he wanted to pursue. He graduated with a Doctorate in Physical Therapy and a Bachelor’s in Health Sciences in 2018 and received awards of academic achievement and clinical excellence for his performance in the classroom as well as the clinic.

Since graduating, Jeff has been working mainly in the outpatient orthopedic setting where he has gained experience in treating various musculoskeletal and neuromuscular injuries and ailments involving all body parts. He has experience working with all age groups ranging from pediatrics to geriatrics. He has achieved certifications in manual therapy, orthopedics, and strength and conditioning since graduating. He has a passion for developing personalized treatment plans that focus on optimizing movement, regaining quality of life, and helping patients achieve their goals of returning to the activities that they love to do.

Fady earned his Doctorate of Physical Therapy from Touro College in 2018. His interest for physical therapy came from his own experiences with being injured while playing sports during his high school and college years. The injuries he experienced while wrestling, playing football, track, and weightlifting led him to experience physical therapy first-hand and helped him grow his passion for the profession.

Fady uses his athletic background and personal experience to improve the lives of those he treats. Along his journey, Fady also became an Orthopedic Certified Specialist and a Certified Strength and Conditioning coach, allowing him to treat a wide variety of clients.

He is also a Certified Manual Physical Therapist through the North American Institute of Orthopedic Manual Therapy. Fady’s goal is to improve the health and well-being of the communities which he serves.

You can reach Physiopros Performance Rehab by calling (973) 265-8621 or by clicking here to visit their website.

Physiopros Performance Rehab is a member of Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce.