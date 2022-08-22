Driver in Over Turned Box Truck Receives 11 Summons

PARSIPPANY — The driver, Gerard Marichal, 26, was driving a 1998 White Isuzu box truck that flipped onto its roof at approximately 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16 on Route 46 East received eleven summons from Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Officer Gregory Lowe. Mr Marichal was traveling east on Route 46, failed to stop for red traffic signal, and turned a hard right onto New Road and slid into the bumper of UPS truck driven by Mr. William Sanders, 2nd.

Mr. Marichal stated “My brakes failed and was unable to stop.” Police investigation reveals that he was traveling too fast and was overweight preventing the vehicle from stopping.

The accident caused a storage tank of cooking oil inside the vehicle to dislodge and spill. State, County, Local and private agencies were dispatched to assist in the cleanup.

The incident prompted the Parsippany Police Department to immediately close the far right lane on Route 46 East at New Road. All lanes have reopened at about 3:00 p.m.

The charges included Reckless Driving; Making an Illegal Right Turn; Delaying Traffic (Creating Risk of Accident); Unsafe Lane Change (Failure to Maintain Lane); No name on Commercial Vehicle; Failure to display gross vehicle weight; Excessive weight; Operate a commercial vehicle with no CDL license; Unsafe vehicle, Uninsured out of state vehicle and Failure to wear seat belt.

According to Officer Lowe “The insurance policy was cancelled on July 22, by the previous owner of the vehicle. The previous insurance company was Allstate.

