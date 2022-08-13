New Morris County Small Business App Launched

MORRIS COUNTY — A new, free Morris County small business app was officially launched in Parsippany Township today by Zoomus Marketing, which simultaneously received at $15,000 grant under the Morris County Small Business Grant Program.

“After doing much research, today I am releasing a new app available on Google Play and Apple Store called MORRIS NOW,” said Frank Cahill, owner of Zoomus. “MORRIS NOW connects the local businesses in Morris County with over 500,000 residents. Residents can download the App from Google Play or the Apple Store absolutely free,” he added.

The announcement was made during a press conference at the offices of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce at 90 East Halsey Road. Among those who attended were members of the Morris County Board of County Commissioners, Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor Jamie Barberio, Council President Michael dePierro, Vice President Loretta Gragnani and Councilman Justin Musella.

Mayor Barberio praised Cahill for creating the Morris Now app, noting Cahill has been dedicated to improving business in Parsippany in his other roles as Publisher of Parsippany Focus and Morris Focus, Executive Board Member of Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce and Chair of Parsippany Economic Development Advisory Committee.

“I’m really glad I’ve gotten to know Frank because, when I tell you he’s really committed to economic development in Parsippany, he’s truly committed and this is a perfect example of it. Thank you for your commitment to Parsippany,” the Mayor said.

Morris County Deputy Commissioner John Krickus and Commissioners Thomas Mastrangelo and Stephen Shaw simultaneously announced that Zoomus and Cahill had qualified for $15,000 under the Morris County Small Business Grant Program, which is designed to assist small businesses who are still impacted by the pandemic to meet specific expenses incurred after March 3, 2022.

“I’m a small businessman, so I have seen first-hand what small business have been up against,” said Commissioner Thomas Mastrangelo. “One thing about these grants, and I’ve spoken to some small businesses in my town that have got them, it’s given them hope and it’s given them a sense to go out and compete a little bit. Part of what these grants have done has been put a little more fuel in their engines, it’s given them a shot in the arm and helped them not to quit.”

Deputy Director Krickus noted that the program already has approved more than 600 applications for grants filed by small businesses and nonprofits.

“Since our launch in February in Dover, more than 600 Morris County small businesses have taken advantage of this program to help them recover and expand,” Krickus said.

“It’s been a tremendous asset to our businesses,” added Commissioner Shaw, urging more businesses to apply quickly. “We’re down, out of our whole pool of $10 million, to about $1.3 million and we are going to close the applications September 30.”

Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce President Robert J. Peluso, Parsippany Economic Development Co-Chair Dr. Bhagirath Maheta and Ed Ramirez, Morris County Economic Development Corp. Director of Business Resources, also spoke at the event, praising the small grant program and Cahill’s vision in developing the MORRIS NOW app.

The MORRIS NOW app combines, shopping, area events, local news, weather, neighborhood chats and local classifieds all in one place. Local businesses may use it to promote deals and specials.

“Push messaging direct to customers. Powerful Bluetooth proximity marketing. The beacon pushes the businesses promotions to the passing customer devices with the app. The app also allows promotions and links. The app also includes in-depth promotional analytics. The app also sends out a “happy birthday message” automatically to the businesses customers,” said Cahill.

Click here to learn more about Morris Now.

Apply Now For a Morris County Small Business Grant by clicking here. Remember the deadline is September 30.

The Morris County Small Grant Program was the brainchild of the Morris County Commissioners, as they developed a unique use of funds issued to the county through the American Rescue Plan Act. Federal guidelines only allow Morris County to apply the dollars to pandemic related expenses incurred during and after March 2021.

There is NO COST to apply.

Federal guidelines covering the grant program will determine exactly which expenses qualify for coverage and which applications may be approved. The grants are capped at $15,000 per applicant. However, business owners and nonprofits are encouraged to submit applications that include all costs they believe may qualify for the grant.